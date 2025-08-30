New Fort Myers Beach pier design finalized, construction to begin next year

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — New renderings for the Fort Myers Beach pier have been released, showing a design that is now 100% complete following Hurricane Ian's destruction of the original structure.

Watch as Fort Myers Beach community correspondent, Anvar Ruziev, share this exciting development:

New Fort Myers Beach pier design finalized, construction to begin in late 2026

The new pier will stretch 1,000 feet long and 12 feet wide about 70% longer and 50% wider than the old pier destroyed by Hurricane Ian. The county website says the project is funded through FEMA's disaster relief fund and is still in the design and permitting phase.

Local businesses on Fort Myers Beach say they rely on the pier to draw visitors, including Carlos Chavez, owner of Bella Mozzarella.

"This is one of the main attractions that we have in this area. We are really lucky to have one of the most beautiful sunsets in the world, and that's still here," Chavez said.

Last year the county commissioners approved the final layout. Construction is expected to start in late 2026 and take about a year to complete.

Business owners say a larger pier will help accommodate seasonal crowds.

"Making it bigger is very important because people are going to be able to enjoy it. And during season time, the pier gets really, really busy," Chavez said.

Plans include removing old pilings and debris left behind by Hurricane Ian and installing 108 new concrete pilings. The pier will also be raised by 2 more feet to meet resiliency standards and allow more sunlight under the structure.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."