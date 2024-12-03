FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Some people in Fort Myers Beach are pushing back against a proposed development that would bring four 17-story condominium buildings to their island.

WATCH AS FOX 4'S FORT MYERS COMMUNITY CORRESPONDENT ANVAR RUZIEV SPEAKS WITH NEIGHBORS ABOUT THE PROPOSED PROJECT:

Fort Myers Beach neighbors oppose 17-Story condo project ahead of final vote

Seagate Developers plan to build 141 condo units, along with a public restaurant, parks, and a private beach club on the site of the former Red Coconut RV Resort off Estero Boulevard.

Many locals are worried that the tall buildings will ruin the island's skyline and charm. Jeff Morris, who has lived on the island for more than 20 years, spoke out at a recent town council meeting. "Please make it a smaller, much shorter building," Morris said. "Don't make it so tall; that's just ridiculous. Most of these buildings around here aren't that tall, and it would be an eyesore."

He wasn't alone in his concerns. More than a dozen neighbors at the meeting voiced their opposition. One person pointed out, "Now on one project, you have four buildings that surpass the tallest buildings ever built on this island." Some even brought props to show how the new buildings would tower over existing ones.

Despite the Local Planning Agency recommending that the project be denied, the town council approved it for a third and final hearing in a 3-1 vote, with the mayor voting no. The final hearing is scheduled for December 16th.

As the date approaches, the community continues to speak out, hoping to influence the council's final decision. The outcome will determine the future of the development and could change the face of Fort Myers Beach.