Fort Myers Beach Mosquito Control District marks 75th anniversary ahead of possible Lee County merger

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Fort Myers Beach Mosquito Control District marked its 75th anniversary Saturday as it still works to recover from Hurricane Ian.

The district is celebrating a little behind schedule. 2024 was actually the district's 75th anniversary. District Commissioner Steven Johnson says they simply weren't in a position to celebrate.

Like much of Fort Myers Beach, Hurricane Ian devastated the district, destroying it's campus off Lazy Way. Right now, it's operating out of a trailer.

The damage didn't stop the district from working, Johnson said. It started spraying again just five days after the storm.

The district is now in the process of building a new campus at the same location, Johnson said.

Saturday's celebration featured a DJ, food, and board games. It comes before voters decide the future of the district.

In November 2026, the county will hold a referendum on whether the Fort Myers Beach district should join the Lee County Mosquito Control District.

For the merger to be approved, 51% of voters in both Lee County and Fort Myers Beach must vote in favor during the referendum scheduled for November 3, 2026.

Johnson says the approach to mosquito control evolved significantly over 75 years.

The district shifted from a more reactionary model to a preventative one. It's now focused on eliminating mosquitoes before they hatch.

"90% of all treatment is for larvicide, so we actually prevent the organism from hatching, and thus preventing the problem," Johnson said.

The district started as the Fort Myers Beach Mosquito Control Association in 1946, funded with subscriptions and community donations. Three years later, the Florida Legislature authorized the district as an independent taxing authority.

Voters previously rejected a merger with Lee County in 1957 and 1983, according to the district.

"It's a district run for locals by locals," Johnson said. "And it's a celebration for this event."

