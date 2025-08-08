Fort Myers Beach extends deadline for temporary structures to September 23

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach town leaders have extended the deadline for temporary structures to September 23, giving residents and business owners more time as the town works to comply with FEMA requirements.

The original FEMA deadline was set for August 8, but town officials are working on a new "emergency temporary placement permit" resolution that could allow some trailers and RVs to remain beyond the new September deadline.

"I'm assuming that we're not moving trailers by tomorrow," said Karen Woodson, Fort Myers Beach councilwoman.

"That's correct," the town manager confirmed.

Town Manager Will McKannay proposed the new resolution that would allow certain temporary structures to remain if they meet specific conditions.

"I feel very good about this proposed resolution. What I can't say at this time is that it has a FEMA stamp of approval. But I think going forward, this will put us in a better position than we have been in," McKannay said.

The draft resolution outlines strict requirements for temporary structures, including being licensed and road-ready, having quick-disconnect utility hookups, being towable by a light-duty truck, and having a town-approved evacuation plan.

FEMA initially identified 252 properties as violations. Town staff have responded to many of these cases, with approximately 30 still needing responses to be sent to FEMA. Officials report that early feedback on submitted responses has been largely positive.

Nancy Ann, Fort Myers Beach town attorney, emphasized that current permit holders must take action before the deadline.

"If they have one of these temporary permits that's going to expire on September 23rd, they need to make an appointment with the town manager to discuss an extension. If they don't, they have no legal right to keep that structure or vehicle on the property," Ann said.

Council members discussed the importance of establishing clear rules for both residential and commercial properties, particularly to ensure businesses rebuilding after Hurricane Ian can continue operating during construction.

Town officials agreed that temporary permit extensions could be reviewed individually on a case-by-case basis. A vote on the new resolution could happen at the next town meeting, with staff planning to share more details once their plan is submitted to FEMA.

