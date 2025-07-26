Fort Myers Beach neighbors push back against FEMA trailer violation list

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach is grappling with FEMA compliance issues as 252 properties have been flagged as violations that must be removed.

Mayor Dan Allers said the violations include homes with landscaping trucks parked outside and licensed trailers, including one he owns. FEMA requires compliance for the reinstatement of the town's flood insurance discount.

"The easiest thing to move is a trailer, I don't understand it, I don't think anybody understands it, and we need someone to fight, and I'd like to know where our governor is," said Fred Mallone, co-owner of Buffalo Grill.

Business owners like Mallone are pushing back against the removal orders, stating they won't leave.

Chamber of Commerce President Jacki Liszak said the town is caught between state law and FEMA's changing guidance.

"What about the families who are relying on the income from these business to build back, I don't know their business? We've got multiple families on this island, running out of food trucks and containers, and things like that, that not only may live on the island, or near the island but they're trying to build their business back on the island and now they're going to be shut down," said Liszak.

Meanwhile, people like Brian Miller who live in trailers feel abandoned by authorities.

"I'll have to find a place to move I thought we'd be okay staying here, I've maintained everything to the best of my ability, I've lowered the price, we're doing everything we can to leave," said Miller.

Miller believes FEMA and the town keep changing requirements.

"They're changing the rules as we speak, this might change before this interview is over," said Miller.

The mayor said FEMA told the town in February that temporary trailers were allowed, but a new letter indicates they're not compliant. Adding to the confusion are conflicting deadlines: FEMA's letter lists an August 8 deadline, while state law through Senate Bill 250 allows trailers until September 23, 2025.

When asked for clarification, a FEMA spokesperson said: "FEMA is working with the Town of Fort Myers Beach on their compliance issues. We refer you to the floodplain management office for additional information and specifics."

Town officials responded: "We are seeking further clarification on this from FEMA."

We are still waiting to hear from the floodplain management office.

