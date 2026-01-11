Fatal shooting under investigation in Fort Myers Beach residential neighborhood Sunday morning

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning in a residential neighborhood on Fort Myers Beach.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 400 block of Madison Court around 1:30 a.m. following reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found one person who was shot and pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators say there is no threat to the public and the scene has been contained. The Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit is on scene working to determine what led up to the shooting.

No additional information about the victim or circumstances surrounding the shooting has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

