Crash report details moment driver struck two workers on San Carlos Boulevard

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fox 4 has received the crash report detailing what led up to a driver veering off the road and hitting two workers on San Carlos Boulevard.

The crash happened on Aug. 14 near San Carlos Boulevard and Siesta Drive. According to the crash report Fox 4 got through a public records request, it says the driver was going south on San Carlos Boulevard and drove across the lanes into oncoming traffic.

The report says the driver failed to negotiate a curve and hit two workers. Deputies say it appears the river over corrected from a potential hazard in the road, changed course, and continued left without slowing down until the driver left the road.

We learned that the workers hit are brothers and were working on the sidewalk when the crash happened.

According to the document, one brother was kneeling on the ground while the other was walking away. The one walking away was sent 30-40 feet in the air after the crash, according to the report. Deputies say he landed eight feet into the mangroves, along with his brother.

Both brothers suffered head injuries, along with other wounds.

Deputies say drugs, alcohol, distraction and speed were not factors. The report says the posted speed is 45 mph and the driver was doing roughly that.

The driver was cited for careless driving with an enhancement of serious bodily injury.

Fox 4 has reached out to the Lee County Sheriff's Office to see if the drive could face any criminal charges. The sheriff's office is currently working on our request for more information.