Beacon of Hope: Fort Myers Beach Woman’s Club hopes to rebuild bigger and stronger

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla — The Fort Myers Beach Woman's Club, a piece of Estero Island's community, has unveiled plans for a new building after their previous one was destroyed by Hurricane Ian.

Despite the devastating loss, the club continued its charitable efforts, distributing an estimated $731,000 in aid to people affected by the storm.

In the aftermath of the hurricane, residents with a Fort Myers Beach zip code were able to apply for and receive a $500 gift card from the club.

One of the recipients, Maryellen, was so touched by the gesture that she decided to join the Woman's Club.

"When you're thinking $500 and you lost your home, clothing, everything, a lot of people would think it was nothing, but at that time it meant the world," Maryellen said.

Now, the Fort Myers Beach Woman's Club is turning to the community for support in raising funds for their new $4.3 million building.

Fort Myers Beach Woman's Club Rendering for the proposed new building.

The new structure is a concrete build designed to withstand future storms.

The architectural plans for the building were generously donated by Studio AD Architect, with owner Albert D'Ambrose sharing that after the storm the club helped his family, and now they wanted to give back.

"They've always asked us at the very beginning, 'Is there going to be a cost or how does this work?' I said, 'Don't worry about that.' We do work a lot of things and once in a while it's great to give back," D'Ambrose said.

The planned 6,700-square-foot building will include lounges, educational halls, board rooms, and spaces for other non-profits to rent.

Fort Myers Beach Woman's Club Floor Plan for the proposed building

Mari Torgerson, Treasurer of the Fort Myers Beach Woman's Club, hopes the new building will bring the community closer together.

"What we really want to bring back, and I think especially for that neighborhood, is just a little beacon of hope and some normalcy that things are going to be okay," Torgerson said.

Construction for the new building is expected to begin in December, with the club aiming to have it completed within two years.

For more information about the Fort Myers Beach Woman's Club Visit: https://www.fmb-wc.org/

