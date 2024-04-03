Get a drink, get a stamp: Fort Myers Beach Women's Club releases Pub Passport

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Beach Women's Club, in partnership with area restaurants, has launched the "Pub Passport" adventure. This program offers beachgoers the chance to enjoy special deals while contributing to a helpful cause.

The concept, inspired by traditional passports, allows people to collect stamps from various bars and restaurants along the island.

Dawn Thomas, President of the Fort Myers Beach Women's Club, explained, "Once you get your specialty drink, they stamp it. Once you collect all the stamps from the 18 participating bars and restaurants, you mail it back to us, and we'll send you a commemorative beach bag featuring all the locations."

However, there's a competitive twist: only the first 500 people to complete their passports will get the exclusive beach bag.

This is the second year of the Pub Passport, expanding from 12 to 18 participating businesses. The proceeds from the sale of these passports are dedicated to rebuilding the Women's Club's clubhouse, which was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. The group is hopeful to break ground on the new building within the next year.

To participate, people can get their Pub Passport by ordering directly from the Women's Club for $25 plus shipping or by picking one up at local establishments such as Rude Shrimp, Wahoo Willies, or La Ola.