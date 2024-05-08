WATCH: "Here fishy fishy - GATOR!" Teen caught more than expected in Estero pond

ESTERO, Fla. — Talk about a story... and Gavin has the pictures to prove it.

The 15-year-old was fishing for Peacock Bass in the Stoneybrook community.

WFTX FOX 4

He hooked a fish and was reeling it in, when a small alligator came scooting by at what appeared to be a high speed to get the fish for itself.

WFTX FOX 4

The gator scrambles off-screen, then saunters back into frame with the fish in his mouth.

WFTX FOX 4

FOX 4's Shari Armstrong is meeting with Gavin Wednesday afternoon to hear more about his experience, and you'll see that update right here on fox4now.com and on FOX 4 News at 6:00.