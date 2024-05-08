Watch Now
WATCH: "Here fishy fishy - GATOR!" Teen caught more than expected in Estero pond

Gavin Borsk's phone was recording in the right place at the right time while fishing.
Posted at 1:50 PM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 14:40:35-04

ESTERO, Fla. — Talk about a story... and Gavin has the pictures to prove it.

The 15-year-old was fishing for Peacock Bass in the Stoneybrook community.

fish pole.JPG

He hooked a fish and was reeling it in, when a small alligator came scooting by at what appeared to be a high speed to get the fish for itself.

gator swim.JPG

The gator scrambles off-screen, then saunters back into frame with the fish in his mouth.

gator fish.JPG

FOX 4's Shari Armstrong is meeting with Gavin Wednesday afternoon to hear more about his experience, and you'll see that update right here on fox4now.com and on FOX 4 News at 6:00.

WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

