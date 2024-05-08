WATCH: "Here fishy fishy - GATOR!" Teen caught more than expected in Estero pond

ESTERO, Fla. — Talk about a story... and Gavin has the pictures to prove it.
The 15-year-old was fishing for Peacock Bass in the Stoneybrook community.
He hooked a fish and was reeling it in, when a small alligator came scooting by at what appeared to be a high speed to get the fish for itself.
The gator scrambles off-screen, then saunters back into frame with the fish in his mouth.
