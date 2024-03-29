Six people accused of stealing more than $13k from Ulta stores in SWFL

ESTERO — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers says six people have been working together to steal items out of local Ulta stores.

Investigators say the latest one happened on March 26th at the Ulta location on Mediterranean Drive in Estero.

Crime Stoppers says the suspects took more than $5,000 in products and they're accused of stealing more than $8,000 in merchandise during a previous incident.

If you have tips, call Southwest Florida CrimeStoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3 Tips app.

You can remain 100% anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest of any of these suspects, you could receive a cash reward.

