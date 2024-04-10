"Pile of trash": Lee Co. Sheriff arrests suspect accused of dog abuse

ESTERO, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office says a man has been arrested after he's accused of abusing a dog named King.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced the arrest of Beckham McLeod, who is now facing an aggravated animal cruelty charge.

Marceno says deputies responded to an animal abuse complaint at the Coastal Village Apartments on Three Oaks Parkway overnight.

Videoprovided by a witness shows a male aggressively grabbing the face of the dog, and later kicking him.

Detectives swarmed the complex upon arrival, Marceno says.

King was found with bruising and swelling around his neck.

He is expected to make a full recovery and is in the care of Lee County Animal Services.

The sheriff's office says when questioned about the incident, Mcleoud said "What? I can't reprimand my dog?".

Marceno on Thursday called the suspect a "pile of trash".

"If you abuse an animal in Lee County, you will go to jail immediately," Marceno said at Wednesday's press conference.

The sheriff's office says McLeod has no prior charges.

Sheriff Marceno also clarified that the suspect has no connection to FGCU - as the incident took place at Coastal Village Apartments which is listed as off-campus student housing.

