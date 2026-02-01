‘ICE Out’ protest draws demonstrators to Estero I-75 overpass

ESTERO, Fla. — Protesters waved signs and flags in Estero on Saturday afternoon as part of a nationwide protest against President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

Organizers said around 50 people showed up to the protest on the Estero Parkway I-75 overpass, which lasted for several hours. It comes after federal agents shot and killed two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis this month.

"They're being violent, they're using excessive force, they're just disappearing people," said Jamie Dallas, who organized the protest.

The gathering in Estero was just one of hundreds across the country this as part of national 'ICE Out' protests this weekend. Protestors told FOX 4 they believe ICE is trampling on the Constitution by using violence and legally-questionable detentions to intimidate people.

"ICE is terrible. They're shameful. They've been given free reign to do horrible things to people and it's not right," Susan Nicoletti of Estero said.

People lined the overpass holding signs with messages like "Dictator or Democracy That's the Choice."

Some drivers offered a steady chorus of beeps through to signal their support. Others yelled expletives as they drove by. One man simply flashed a thumbs down.

The cold and the rain didn't deter Jim and Susan Conway from showing up. The Conways said they are from Rochester, Minnesota but spend the winter in Southwest Florida.

“We have family and friends up there that are giving us some really heartbreaking reports of what’s going on up there," Susan Conway said. "So we feel we need to be able to support them, in any way we can.”

Sam Leccima of Fort Myers said he is a first-generation American whose parents immigrated from Haiti. The Florida Gulf Coast University graduate joined the protest on Saturday, arguing that federal immigration agents have targeted people based on their race.

“This is not what we stand for as a country,” Leccima said.

Mercedes Price-Harry, chair of the Lee County GOP said she welcomed people's right to protest.

"That's the beauty of America, if you don't like the way it's being run, you have every right to protest," Price-Harry said.

However, she said Democrats are responsible for the tension gripping America.

"We are at a tipping point in our country because for far too long, the Democrats ran point on immigration and allowed for an open border and allowed people to overstay," Price-Harry said.

Protesters put the blame on the current administration.

"None of us, none of us want murderers and rapists on the streets but that isn't who they're getting rid of," Conway said. "They are not. Their immigration policy is, just seems to be, done with a chainsaw."