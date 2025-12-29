'Heartbroken:' Florida Everblades postponed weekend, Monday games as tentative deal is reached

ESTERO, Fla. — Southwest Florida's professional hockey team canceled it's games this weekend and on Monday after players across the league went on strike, leaving some fans disappointed. But now, a tentative deal has been reached.

The Florida Everblades said it's two-game series against the Reading Royals was postponed after the ECHL failed to reach a deal with players. The ECHL, formerly known as the East Coast Hockey League, is a professional development league, according to it's website.

The Everblades said on Twitter that tickets for Saturday and Sunday's games will be valid for rescheduled dates. They also postponed Monday's game, with the expectation of rescheduling it.

But for some fans, that's simply not possible.

Tiffany Crane and her 8-year-old son, Lennox, flew into Fort Myers for the game on Saturday. Lennox will turn 9-years-old on Sunday. They planned on going to Saturday's game to celebrate - along with 18 other people who bought tickets.

"We were kind of shocked, we kept looking [Friday] nonstop every hour for an update, then finally the team released an update and to be honest, we were like, heartbroken," Crane said. "Just because we really wanted to be able to enjoy that."

The Everblades inspired Lennox's love for hockey. He plays forward on his youth hockey team, the Phantoms, back home in Youngstown, Ohio. But a few years ago, he didn't even know hockey was a sport.

Crane's sister used to be a cheerleader for the team. She took the family to an Everblades game three years ago, Crane said, and they had a blast. Lennox got on the jumbotron and took home a puck. He even saw his first hockey fight.

“He had never even been to a hockey game, didn’t even know it was a sport until we went to it," Crane said. "And he fell in absolute love.”

“It’s just a fun sport," Lennox said. "I like skating around on the ice."

Lennox will trade the ice rink for a rock climbing gym this weekend - but he doesn't mind. Lennox told FOX 4 he's just happy to visit family.

Crane said she understands why the players are on strike. However, it's disappointing to miss the game. Crane said she will not be able to come down for another game anytime soon. She would like to see a refund instead.

The Everblades play games at Hertz Arena in Estero and are an affiliate of the St. Louis Blues.

On Facebook, the team said league negotiations with the players union did not result in an agreement before the Dec. 26 deadline. However, a tentative deal was reached Sunday afternoon, but it still needs to be approved.

In a statement, the league said it presented what it called a “last, best, and final offer” to the players. That proposal includes a 20 percent salary increase in the first year, higher per-diem pay, additional off days, and improved equipment.

The strike follows a vote earlier this month by the Professional Hockey Players’ Association (PHPA) to authorize labor action. Players cited concerns over pay, scheduling, and working conditions, as well as what they describe as unfair labor practices.

The strike officially took effect on Friday, in the middle of the ECHL season.

"We have informed the ECHL that we are willing to continue discussions to resolve all outstanding matters," PHPA Executive Director Brian Ramsay said. "For several months, we have been engaged in bargaining with the league, and their unlawful and coercive conduct throughout this process has been incredibly disappointing."

The PHPA claims the league made unilateral changes to mandatory bargaining issues in the late spring and early summer, prompting the union to file an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board.

Ramsay said the union is seeking "basic standards around health, safety and working conditions that allow the players to remain healthy, compete at a high level and build sustainable professional careers."

The ECHL responded with its own statement emphasizing efforts to reach an agreement, while warning of the strike's potential impact.

"Our focus remains on reaching an agreement that increases player compensation, improves health and safety, and ensures we continue to put a competitive, fun, and sustainable product on the ice," the league said. "This is why we've offered to increase player salaries by 27% over a five-year term, including a 16.4% increase in the first year, boost the per-diem rate, guarantee more off days, and invest in specific player equipment."

The league cautioned that a strike "would hurt everyone, including both the fans and the players themselves, who would stop getting paid, and lose housing and medical benefits."

It's not clear when approval is expected by both parties.