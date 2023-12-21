Watch Now
GONE FISHING | Man steals 50-pound tarpon from Gulf Coast Town Center Bass Pro Shop tank

Posted at 3:29 PM, Dec 21, 2023
ESTERO, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crimestoppers is looking for a man accused of stealing a 50-pound tarpon from a Bass Pro Shop tank.

They say it happened on Wednesday night at the Gulf Coast Town Center store. Lee County deputies say the suspect walked in with a net and took it out from the store's indoor fish pond.

Deputies say the suspect had a woman and another man with him, who took video of the theft with a GoPro.

They then ran out the store with the tarpon. FWC along with detectives are working together to locate the person.

If you know anything, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

