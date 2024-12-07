FHP: Man dead after crashing into a tree in Estero

ESTERO, Fla. — A 63-year-old man from Fort Myers this dead after crashing into a tree in Estero.

Florida Highway Patrol says the driver was traveling south on Three Oaks Parkway, north of Oakwilde Boulevard when he failed to negotiate a curve to the right and entered the raised center median. The vehicle traveled over two different portions of shrubs before the front of the vehicle collided with a standing tree.

The driver was transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center where he would be later pronounced dead.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation.