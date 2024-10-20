FHP: Man arrested after high speed chase in a stolen pickup truck

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 36-year-old man from Naples is behind bars after a high-speed chase Saturday night that ended near Alico Road and Ben Hill Griffin Parkway in Lee County. Florida Highway Patrol says they assisted the Collier County Sheriff’s Office in the pursuit of a Ford F250 traveling north on I-75, approaching Corkscrew Road. The truck was previously stolen in Collier County and involved in a burglary in Lee County.

The driver of F250 continued to flee at a high rate of speed and evaded several attempts by FHP to stop. Eventually while traveling on Alico Road, State Troopers initiated a successful PIT Maneuver.

Once stopped, the driver, David Alfonso, fled on foot. He was found a short time later, hiding in a drainage canal and placed under arrest.

Alfonso is charged with:

