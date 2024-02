ESTERO, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crimestoppers says it only took 30 seconds for two men to steal 22 pairs of Versace sunglasses out of a display case.

Investigators say this happened at the Sunglass Hut in Coconut Point in Estero on February 13, and those glasses add up to a total estimated value of $8,000.

You're now asked to take a look at these pictures, and contact Crimestoppers if you know anything that could help solve this case. An anonymous tip, the agency says, could get you $3,000.