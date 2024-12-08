16 year old arrested at RSW after carjacking a woman on Colonial

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office have arrested Felix Marcial Ayala, 16, after he carjacked a female victim within a parking lot on Colonial Blvd on Friday.

Deputies say Ayala approached the victim and demanded her keys. Due the nature of incident, LCSO says members of the Violent Crimes Unit immediately responded and began to track down Ayala.

With the assistance of Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle was located traveling on Paul J Doherty Pkwy. As FHP and LCSO Patrol attempted a traffic stop, the driver and passenger, Ayala, fled from law enforcement and crashed into several unoccupied vehicles. The driver of the vehicle and Ayala attempted to flee on foot, resulting in immediate apprehension of the driver, followed by Ayala being apprehended on Southwest Florida International Airport property.

Ayala was charged with carjacking without firearm or weapon, trespassing on critical infrastructure property, and resisting an officer.

FHP took custody of the driver.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno gave the following statement:

“I will not tolerate anyone putting residents of Lee County at risk through actions like this,” said Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “I am incredibly proud of my deputies, detectives, and members of our Aviation Unit for swiftly removing this suspect from our streets. I also want to thank our surrounding law enforcement agencies. It is our great partnership that ensures the safety and order of Southwest Florida."