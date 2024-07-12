What's the hold up for the Fort Myers Yacht Basin rebuild? City says permits.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Since Hurricane Ian, the Fort Myers Yacht Basin has sat empty. There are no more boats, you can see destroyed docks and mangled pilings.

"These people made their homes on the water," said Fort Myers Councilman Liston Bochette. "It's heartbreaking to see it empty."

The Fort Myers Yacht Basin is inside the ward he serves.

A company, Suntex Marinas, has a contract to rebuild it. This was already in the works before Hurricane Ian. In April 2022, they presented renderings to the City Council before being selected as the company to make upgrades.

The City of Fort Myers owns the land and the floor the water sits on, so Suntex has a 30-year lease with the city.

Now, two years later with no progress, Fox 4 Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp asked Bochette what's taking so long to rebuild it.

"The company can't start until the Army Corps of Engineers and the state EPA checks off on it," he explained. "I think two years now they must be getting to it."

The Army Corps is involved because part of the basin is on a federal channel.

Knapp reached out to the Army Corps, asking what the hold up is. As of Friday afternoon, they are working on the request and attempting to locate the permit request.

"If it delays too long, local government, city, county — it's all in our best interest to go to Washington and rattle some more doors," Bochette said.

Once the green light is given, Bochette says the $50 million project, funded by Suntex, can start. Though there's no hard date yet, Bochette hopes it'll get started by 2025.

For now, it will continue to sit until the federal government gives the thumbs up to move forward.

"That's where we are now is trying to get it back to the future," Bochette said. "meanwhile, it’s a place where the seagulls are happy."