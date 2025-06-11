Victims, witnesses stop suspected drunk driver from fleeing Fort Myers crash: report

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police say victims and witnesses prevented a 20-year-old drunk driver from fleeing the scene after investigators say he drove a van into a local taco stand.

Fort Myers Police say Luis Alejandro Velasquez Herrera was drunk behind the wheel when he crashed into Taqueria La Mexicana, injuring nine people including four children.

Find previous reporting here.

Security video from a nearby store shows the van driving over the curb and hitting families eating at the stand off Marsh Avenue and Palm Beach Boulevard.

Among the nine people injured were four minors, with the youngest being just 3-years-old, according to police.

Police say all nine people had non-life threatening injuries.

Watch Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades explain how the stand is recovering:

FMPD says victims, witnesses stopped suspected drunk driver from leaving crash

In the police report it says Herrera attempted to run from the scene, but victims and witnesses forced him to stay until authorities arrived.

Locals continue to go to the outdoor taco stand, including Jesus Alcocer.

"You come to just enjoy your meal. It kind of sucks. You gotta be on guard because you're never know if you'll be eating and the next thing you know you get piled into a car," Alcocer said.

Alcocer also expressed concerns about visibility in the area at night.

"You know driving around there's barely any lights around here. It's become more of an issue," Alcocer said.

Fort Myers Police say there's been seven DUI arrests on Palm Beach Boulevard so far this year.

The crash caused significant damage to the taco stand, including picnic tables and a tent that caved in. Crews had to use a forklift to repair the tent poles.

"We're just real happy to be able to help the community in that way and support something place like this local little business," William Duvall, who works for the tent company, said.

Herrera is now facing 10 DUI charges and will appear in court later this month.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.