Two families hurt after DUI driver crashes into taco stand area, police say

UPDATE 6:30 AM:

Fort Myers Police reports the driver, Luis Alejandro Velasquez Herrera, was intoxicated at the time of the crash and arrested. He is facing charges of one count for influence of alcohol or drugs, and nine counts of DUI damage to property or another person.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, according to FMPD. This incident remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL REPORTING 5AM:

Nine people are hospitalized after a driver crashed into a taco stand area where families were eating, according to an officer with the Fort Myers Police Department.

The crash was reported around 11:20 p.m. at 4195 Palm Beach Boulevard.

The severity of their injuries is unclear at this time, but we do know the victims include two families and the driver, according to an officer with FMPD who responded to the crash. Those victims include a 16-year-old, a 15-year-old, a 9-year-old, and a 3-year-old.

The tent and tables surrounding the eating area are damaged, this morning.

The responding officer did not have information on non-hospitalized injuries, pending charges, or how this happened, yet. We have reached out to the department for more clarification.

