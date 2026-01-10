Two rescued from sinking car after crash into I-75 retention pond in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two people were rescued from a sinking vehicle after it crashed into a retention pond at Interstate 75 and Colonial Friday night.

South Trail Fire Rescue said it responded to the single-vehicle crash around 5:04 p.m. Both occupants managed to escape the sinking car and climbed on top of the vehicle while it remained partially submerged in the water.

South Trail said the occupants told responders they could not swim, prompting a rescue swimmer equipped with a life jacket and rescue board to safely bring them to shore.

Both people were successfully rescued through a coordinated effort.