Two men indicted for separate murders in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — State Attorney Amira Fox announced Wednesday that Yanko Romero has been indicted for first-degree murder and additional charges in connection with a June 8 shooting.

Romero faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and other charges.

"This case had an active shooter situation and had an expansive crime scene," Fox said.

Romero is also facing separate charges for allegedly assaulting another inmate while in custody.

Fort Myers Police Chief Jason Fields described the incident as deeply impactful to the community.

"This was a senseless act of violence that left a lasting impact on the victim's loved ones and our community," Fields said.

In the same news conference, Fox revealed another man has been indicted for a 2021 murder.

In a separate case, Ryan Cole was indicted for the kidnapping, murder, and rape of a Fort Myers woman that occurred in July 2021.

"This was an extremely, extraordinary violent crime," Fox said.

According to Fox, the crime took place over several days. Fort Myers police detectives worked for years to track down electronic evidence that led to the indictment.

Fort Myers Police says Cole is also connected to another murder in St. Louis.

The Lee County Grand Jury, convened by State Attorney Amira Fox, returned indictments in two murder cases.Yanko Romero has been indicted on the following counts:

I. First Degree Murder – Actual Possession and Discharge of a Firearm Causing Death or Great Bodily Harm, a Capital Felony

II. Attempted First Degree Murder- Actual Possession and Discharge of a Firearm, a First Degree Felony

III. Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, a Third Degree Felony

IV. Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence, a Second Degree Felony

V.-VII. Shooting, At, Within, or Into a Dwelling or Building, a Second Degree Felony

All of the counts involve crimes that took place on or about June 8, 2025, in Lee County, within or in the vicinity of a building at Oasis Grand Boulevard. It was an active shooter situation that resulted in one person being killed.

In an unrelated case, Ryan Samuel Cole was indicted on the following counts:

I. First Degree Murder, a Capital Felony

II. Kidnapping, a punishable by Life Felony

III. Sexual Battery Under Specified Circumstances, a First Degree Felony

IV. Violation of Pre-Trial Release, a First Degree Misdemeanor

The case involves the kidnapping, murder, and sexual battery of a woman in Fort Myers between July 6, 2021, and July 9, 2021.“I want to thank the Fort Myers Police Department for their extensive and detailed investigations in both cases. I also want to thank the Lee County Grand Jury for their time in hearing the presentments. When my office is presented with depraved crimes such as these, we seek the highest charges under Florida law. We will continue to hold people accountable, and when the evidence is there, to seek capital charges and the death penalty when appropriate,” said State Attorney Fox.

