Two men charged with murder following Fort Myers stabbing

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A stabbing at a Fort Myers nightclub has claimed the life of one person and placed two suspects in the Lee County jail.

Police say shortly before 2am on Sunday, the Fort Myers Police Department responded to El Patron Nightclub on Palm Beach Boulevard - in reference to a stabbing.

Officers say an adult male suffering from life-threatening injuries was transported to a local hospital - where he eventually died.

Fort Myers Police say a security guard on scene detained one of the people involved.

Investigators were later able to locate the second suspect.

Domingo Rudy Velasco Ostuma (12/01/98) and Jacinto Lopez-Sanchez (11/27/99) were charged with second degree murder and battery.

They both are in the Lee County jail.

