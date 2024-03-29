"This is unsanitary": Tenants fed up over destroyed furniture piling up

FORT MYERS, Fla. — People who live in the Royal Palm Gardens apartment complex, formerly known as the Jones Walker apartments, say they are fed up with piles of destroyed furniture stacking up.

Ebony Lee reached out to Fox 4 for help. She says the trash has been stacking for over a month at the low-income complex.

"I want something done," Lee said.

Over the past month, she says it's been getting worse.

"This was overfilled," Lee said. "I'm starting to see roaches."

Not only is the furniture a concern, but so is the glass.

"A child is going to see that, they're going to want and come and pick it up and play with it," Lee explained. "These kids are going to get hurt."

As Jones took senior reporter Kaitlin Knapp around the complex, glass was constantly breaking underneath their feet.

"They covered it [a window] maybe, but you didn't get up the glass," Lee said.

She claims the property manager is bringing out the furniture from apartments with evicted tenants, but says some could be from people who live here.

"Even if it was from a tenant, they have no place to put their furniture," Lee said.

Through the Lee County Property Appraiser, Fox 4 tracked down the current owners. Redwood Housing is based out of Seattle, and has not responded to our request for comment, though Friday is a holiday.

We reached out to the city, asking if there are any code violations against the apartment complex.

A spokesperson says there's an active case directly related to the trash. Management told the city they are getting an outside vendor to pick everything up by Wednesday, and the city will follow up.

"This is unsanitary, this is not right," Lee said.

The apartment complex has 10 days to comply and Fox 4 will keep you updated on what happens.