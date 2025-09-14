'They're not alone:' Fort Myers nonprofit honors families who lost loved one to overdose

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A father's personal tragedy has transformed into a lifeline for people struggling with addiction in Southwest Florida.

Kimmie's Recovery Zone hosted its fourth annual Party in the Park event in Fort Myers on Saturday, connecting people with resources including treatment centers and mental health facilities.

The event is part of National Recovery Month, Kimmie's Recovery Zone CEO Heidi Webb said. Al Kinkle said he founded the nonprofit after his daughter, Kimberly, died from fentanyl poisoning in 2015.

"Everybody here today, they're not alone, they have Kimmie's Recovery Zone," Kinkle said. "We're a resource center, and we find different ways to get people into recovery, and encourage them to be in the recovery. So we're a picture of love, spirit, and hope."

Families read the names of loved ones lost to addiction during the gathering. The event also featured speakers including Florida state Senator Darryl Rouson, who shared his own past battle with addiction.

This marked the first year the event was held at the Collaboratory Center in Fort Myers.

Kimmie's Recovery Zone served more 7,000 people last year, Webb said, providing support for people struggling with mental health and substance abuse. That includes free services like peer-support, a food pantry, and Narcan distribution, Webb said.

