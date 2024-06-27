Watch Now
Tech and arts-inspired 'walk' set to open in Downtown Fort Myers; 2025

The display will be constructed along the mile-long downtown walkway paralleling the Caloosahatchee.
The Innovation Walk Project
Fort Myers Innovation Project set for February 2025
Posted at 1:07 PM, Jun 27, 2024

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Four artists have been selected to build technology-inspired installations as part of Downtown Fort Myers' mile-long Innovation Walk project.

But you might be asking: "What is an Innovation Walk?"

Those behind the project describe it as the following:

"The goal of Innovation Walk is to marry art with innovation, transforming and populating a meandering, mile-long waterfront park pathway with enduring installations and experiences that intrigue curiosity and celebrate human creativity."

Here's a video to help make it make sense.

The Fort Myers installation is also a nod to historic innovators - specifically Thomas Edison and Henry Ford.

The display will be constructed along the downtown, mile-long walkway paralleling the Caloosahatchee.

The participants were selected by the Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency, in partnership with the Edison Awards.

The project is set to be complete in February 2025.

The selected artists are:

“Put Yourself in the Picture Fort Myers” by Roberto Lugo

“Take Off” by Marisa Morán Jahn and Rafi Segal
“The Blue Lights” by Adrian L. Burrell

You can read about the projects here.

