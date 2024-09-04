DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Edison Sailing Center has been hit by thieves again — the fourth time in the past two years.

"It's just absolutely ridiculous to steal from the kids this way," said founder and CEO, Ross Webb. "It hurts the program."

The non-profit has been teaching kids how to sail for 41 years, but thieves are going to make that difficult this weekend.

Fox 4 Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp explains what happened and how you can help:

'Stealing from the kids': Thieves steal from Edison Sailing Center...again

"[Thieves] took three of our batteries out of three of our boats that we were using for safety boats and we needed them for this weekend on Saturday for our program," Webb said. "They're stealing from the kids."

The batteries are worth about $125 a piece.

"The battery was sitting underneath there and you can see where the wires were cut off," Webb explained as he showed the boat targeted by burglars. "This time, not only did they steal the batteries, but they cut the wires too so I have to get them repaired."

He is now out about $1,000. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Webb has been in this situation — dealing with thieves.

The first time they were hit was right after Hurricane Ian where thieves ransacked a trailer.

The second time was about a year-and-a-half ago. That time crooks stole six motors, three batteries and set a truck nearby on fire.

The third time was about six months ago and thieves took three batteries.

For this weekend, Webb now has to make adjustments for the program.

"We may not have as many safety boats on the water as we want," he said. "We’re always looking for donations and donations of boats."

Webb is going to borrow a few boats to make sure the 45 kids have the opportunity to sail.

"No question about keeping going," he said.

If you would like to help, click here.