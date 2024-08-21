STARTING OVER: Hall of 50 States committee scraps proposal; new plan

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Hall of 50 states just might be on track for preservation now that the proposal process is starting over.

The Hall of 50 States' proposal process starts over, so it might be saved after all

A motion was made at Wednesday's selection committee to throw out the old request for proposals and to work with the city to revamp an entirely new R.F.P.

Leaders have been trying to figure out what to do with the city-owned land and building ever since it's been closed for over two decades.

The procurement manager, Denise Finn, told FOX 4 what needs to happen to move forward with the development, redevelopment or even removal of this building.

The fate is in the hands of the committee and city council, but they are hoping to hear from the community during future meetings.

But first, there needs to be an independent structural

analysis of Hall of 50 States before looking for new request for proposals.

Finn says the updated process will include public comment in two meetings: one during the presentation and the other when the committee scores the proposals.

Your Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price attended an earlier meeting where the committee voted to recommend moving forward with Atlantic Realty Partners - a company that planned to move the ceiling but demolish the rest of the building for a 250 unit multifamily project.

This outraged people in the community, especially those who remember the Hall of 50 States in its glory.

"I was in there when I was five years old my parents square dancing and it’s just the perfect size for Fort Myers," says Jim Becker, a concerned resident and previous R.F.P bidder. "It's a real asset for the city."

The timeline of when the new R.F.P. will open has not been decided but Beckers says he has got plans for the building and money.

"If I get the building, there’s gonna be a special contract if somebody can’t quite pay by the wedding date, they’ll be a contract for them to pay payments". It would be opened to everybody."

Bidders from the past R.F.P.also had preservation and community use of the building.

Becker and other bidders will have a second chance to resubmit.

"We just gotta get out the boards and the plastering and start rocking and rolling," says Becker. "Get the thing ready to go."

The committee understood there were missteps and are moving forward to fix them.

