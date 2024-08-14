Hall of 50 States: Group plans to stand up against potential demolitions

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Many people say they do not want to see the Hall of 50 States in Downtown Fort Myers demolished - and they're planning to make sure city council knows their stance.

The President of the Lee County Historic Preservation Board, Dr. Virginia Harper, tells FOX 4's Miyoshi Price that their group plans to canvas a city council meeting scheduled for September 3rd.

The group held an emergency meeting Tuesday evening.

Harper tells FOX 4 a proposal for residences on that plot of land would lead to the complete demolition of that historic building.

The City of Fort Myers' selection committee approved recommending a plan to bring living space where the Hall of 50 States is currently located.

The recommendation now goes to city council.

