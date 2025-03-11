Some residents of a Housing Authority complex live in an unclean environment.

FORT MYERS, FLA. — As we walked around Martin Armstead's home, he showed FOX4 where he'd found the most "organic growth."

He says he cleans every other day.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price's report:

"It's just out of out of control," says Armstead. "It's unhealthy."

He says he bought an air purifier for him and his daughter, hoping it would help them.

"The mold is there when it's time to eat, the mold is there," says Armstead. "So that's my you know, the mold getting in your lungs."

The housing authority of Fort Myers calls it "organic growth."

Either way, it's on his cabinets, pillows, bathtub and so many different parts of the home.

Armstead says he's losing faith that this problem will be fixed.

"You might tell a [staff] person you know this month,and then the next month come, it's a whole new staff," says Armstead. "So that's the thing you know, the run around, with it's never been the same people that can actually help you."

FOX4's Miyoshi Price went to the office to talk with the property manager, one of the women she spoke with back in February, no longer works at the property.

The representative on Monday could only tell Price, she knows they are working on the issue.

The Southwest Florida Housing Foundation sent a letter to some of the people who live here stating that they could potentially be moved into temporary housing while their apartments are cleaned.

Statement from Housing Authority regarding remediation at East Pointe Place Phase 1:

The Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers prioritizes the health and safety of our residents. After a resident raised concerns about possible organic growth in some units, NDC Property Management – which manages East Pointe Place Phase 1 – conducted a comprehensive inspection of all units within East Pointe Place Phase 1. That was completed this past February. The management company confirmed it is actively working with residents to address any remediation needs and will ensure residents’ concerns are resolved. Residents needing temporary relocation during remediation work will be transferred to another unit. All remediation work is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

Rick Elwood, senior vice president of NDC Property Management, shared that as the contracted maintenance organization, the company is committed to the excellent management of the properties under its umbrella. The company remains committed to open communication with residents and swift action to ensure all concerns are addressed promptly.

"It could be a sign of some change, but I wasn't quite sure, due to the fact of the letter said that they might relocate you, so to a whole other facility," says Armstead. "That's how I got to this facility being relocated.

Armstead says this would be his second time being relocated. "And the thing about that is where are they going to put you?" says Armstead.

He says that the last place he was in was unclean, and he believed he was going to be placed in a better situation.

"I wouldn't say it's worse, but it's had same problems, you know, that can affect your health."

He continued with the cost of moving, all of which are concerns as he awaits direction from the Housing Authority and the NDC Management company.

