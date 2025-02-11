Concerns rise over "organic growth" issues in Fort Myers apartment complex

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A woman living in the East Pointe Place apartments in Fort Myers is expressing deep concern for her family's health after learning about the potential for "organic growth" in her home.

"When you walk in and open the door, you can smell, like it's mildew, " says a complex resident, Latoya Jackson.

In January, Jackson moved into East Pointe Place from the Renaissance, another Housing Authority complex. She recounted her experiences living in the apartment, saying, "It's black and green."

She continuously checks her clothes in the closet to ensure they remain unaffected by the substance.

Displaying Lee Health intake forms for her daughter, Jackson expressed her ongoing worries:

She is particularly anxious about her daughter’s health, as she is currently on a breathing treatment.

"She is on the breathing treatment," Jackson explained.

With few options available to her, Jackson has refrained from fully furnishing her apartment and has been cleaning nonstop. She says that she did not receive a walk through when she moved in.

"I bleached it down and everything, with clothes, you know, just to see if I can get the scent out," says Jackson.

Miyoshi Price, a Fort Myers Community Correspondent, visited the management office to discuss the situation with representatives from the City of Fort Myers Housing Authority and NDC Property Management.

Statement from Housing Authority regarding maintenance requests for East Pointe Place Phase 1:

"Maintenance requests for residents of East Point Place Phase 1 are submitted via a maintenance hotline managed by NDC Property Management. According to the management company, there have been reports of possible organic growth in some units and NDC has had a restoration company inspect these units and expects a quote to complete the necessary work this week. In addition, NDC has scheduled a 100% unit walk to identify any unreported issues. "

Rick Elwood, Senior Vice President of NDC Property Management, said, "as the contracted maintenance organization, their company is committed to the excellent management of the properties under its umbrella."

"General cleaning is the responsibility of each tenant. We will work cooperatively with all residents to ensure their maintenance needs are met. As a reminder, all residents are directed to report maintenance issues, such as mold, plumbing or electrical issues, by calling the property management company hotline at 239-737-2904."

Jackson, who resides in the NDC-managed Phase 1 building, is eager to decorate her space fully.

"I put no bedroom set in there yet because I could get me a bedroom set, but I ain't put it in there because I don't want my stuff to get mold up," she said.

She and her daughter are sleeping on couches in the living room as they wait for a fix to the ongoing issues.