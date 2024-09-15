Several displaced after apartment fire in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Several residents were displaced at a Fort Myers apartment complex after a fire on Saturday evening.

The fire started around 5pm at The Retreat at Vista Lakes off Winkler Ave and Veronica Shoemaker Blvd. Fox 4 viewer Ben Krutz sent us this video and pictures as the complex was filled with smoke. Krutz says a roofing crew was working on the building earlier on the day, but no official if that is related to the fire.

Fox 4 has reached out to the Fort Myers Fire Department to find out how many people have been displaced and the cause of the fire. We will let you know when we get those answers.