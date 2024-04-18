SCIENCE TAKEOVER: An astronaut & STEM experts visit Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — If you didn't get there early enough, you weren't able to snag a seat and were left to stand with quite a few others.

That's because nearly 300 people attended the "Youth Innovation Night: Unleash your Super Powers" event held at Clemente Park - right in front of the Williams Academy Black History Museum in Fort Myers.

While so many people were in attendance, at times the crowd was silent as they listened to the wisdom and experience of the Latimer Fellows from the Lewis Latimer Fellowship Program.

And why wouldn't we give them our undivided attention?

Just look at who was in attendance (Click the link. You'll see a robotics CEO and an astronaut on that esteemed list).

The national fellowship program is dedicated to providing access and mentorship to "exceptional Black innovators".

On this particular night, attendees were given the opportunity to directly hear from the panelists - including the voice behind Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse.

That's also why some students showed up in their best superhero costumes!

The experience also allowed students, like those from the robotics team at Dunbar High School, to showcase their work - including a robot they featured at the event.

The Lewis Latimer Fellowship Program honors one of Thomas Edison’s principal collaborators, Lewis Latimer, who is credited with helping Edison refine his vision of the lightbulb.

The event was made possible by the Lee County Black History Society, in partnership with the Edison Awards and the fellowship program.