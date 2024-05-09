PROGRESS: Legacy Harbour, other properties being cleared in downtown Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — After nearly two years, some of the Hurricane Ian debris is finally being cleaned up along Legacy Harbour and other surrounding properties.

The City of Fort Myers went so far as citing code violations against the property owners.

At a code enforcement meeting on Thursday, those owners had a chance to speak about the clean up and violations.

The properties sit along First Street near Carson Street.

"We're extremely happy to see the progress with the Legacy Harbour property," said Annelene Roehr, a member of the Concerned Citizens of West First Street group.

She and other members attended the meeting, along with a representative for Legacy Harbour.

Bruce Strayhorn is the harbour's attorney and says soon the boats in the marina will be removed.

Fox 4 Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp asked Strayhorn why it took so long to get the demolition going.

"We got in line, we've been requesting the permit for quite a while, we do have it, so I'm going to look on the positive side," he explained. "I believe this will be accomplished within the next 60 days."

The future of Legacy Harbour could be a little different. Strayhorn says the city has asked them to look into potential hotel rooms, along with residential units.

Legacy has until July 9 to be in compliance, otherwise they will face a $250 violation each day.

"A JUNKYARD": Fort Myers group demands clean-up of Ian's mess at Legacy Harbour

As for the other two properties, no one showed up to speak for them.

The firm that represents one group of owners happens to be right next door to City Hall, so we went to ask why they didn't show up. They told Fox 4 no comment.

"Our main concern is that we want to know a time frame and we want to know what is the process for what will happen," Roehr said.

Both of those properties have until June 11 to clean it up, or they will be fined $250 a day. Additionally, there will be no cap on the amount of money one of those properties can be fined.

Neighbors say they're hopeful the work will be done by then.

"That's what our mission was — to see progress of this being taken care of and we hope it continues and it's finalized," Roehr said.