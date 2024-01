FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police are looking for two suspected beer thieves.

FMPD

According to detectives, around 2:07 am on January 21st, two men stole a cooler filled with an estimated $700 worth of beer.

FMPD

The theft happened at 39 Patio De Leon, home of Space39 Art Bar & Martini Lounge, in downtown Fort Myers.

FMPD

Anyone with information is urged to call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).