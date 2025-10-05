Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Fort Myers early Sunday morning

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Fort Myers early Sunday morning.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Palm Beach Boulevard. Fort Myers police shut down both directions of the road between Veronica S. Shoemaker Boulevard and Palm Beach Boulevard for several hours while investigating the scene.

The pedestrian died at the scene. The road has since reopened.

Police are still investigating the crash. No additional details about the victim or circumstances surrounding the incident have been released.

