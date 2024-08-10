Motorcycle crash leaves one dead and another in serious condition

TICE, Fla — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a sedan versus motorcycle crash that a 37-year-old male from Fort Myers is dead and 47-year-old woman from North Fort Myers in serious conditions.

The crash happened Friday night just after 10pm at Palm Beach Boulevard and Alta Vista Ave. FHP says the sedan was traveling north on Alta Vista crossing Palm Beach Boulevard while the motorcyclist was traveling east on Palm Beach. When the sedan driver tried to turn on Palm Beach, the motorcyclist collided into the sedan and became separated from the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital, where he would later die.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation.