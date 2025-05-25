Mom of teen killed in Fort Myers bicycle crash urging safety awareness

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A memorial continues to grow on Palm Beach Boulevard for 14-year-old Nestor Vasquez Sylvestre, who was hit and killed by a driver while riding his bike on Thursday morning.

The memorial features some of Nestor's favorite things including Takis, Kool Aid, Twix, a soccer ball and even a bike, as candles burn at the site where the accident happened.

Nestor's mother, Carina Sylvestre, couldn't reach her son by phone that morning. She later discovered he had been killed.

Fort Myers Police say Nestor wasn't wearing a helmet and didn't cross at a crosswalk at the time of the accident.

"Vi las chanclas vi los calcetines que yo se lo di a esa tarde yo vi vi todo. (I saw the flip-flops, I saw the socks that I gave him that afternoon, I saw, I saw everything)," Sylvestre said.

According to Sylvestre, her son rode his bike all the time. She now wants everyone to heed an important warning.

"Hay que tener mucho cuidado como niños como jóvenes y como adultos porque el peligro está ahí mismo al instante sino fijarse bien porque no es la primera primera persona que muere ahí. (We have to be very careful children, as young people, and as adults because the danger is right there at any moment. But pay close attention because this is not the first person to die there)," she said.

Nestor had just finished 8th grade and was set to begin high school this August. His mother described him as a good son for whom she did everything she could.

"No quisiera que otra mamá otra persona viva el dolor que yo estoy sufriendo con mi niña ahorita y y para que quede así impune sin nada como si un animal lo mataron ahí que no. (I wouldn't want another mother, another person, to experience the pain that I'm suffering with my little girl right now, and for it to go unpunished, with nothing, as if an animal was killed there, which isn't it)," Sylvestre said.

FMPD says the driver did not receive a ticket for hitting the 14-year-old since the driver was not at fault.

The family is currently raising funds for Nestor's funeral and to transport his body back to Guatemala. Find out how to donate here.

