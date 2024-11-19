MISTRIAL: Jury deadlocked in trial against former Hendry County deputy

DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — A judge has declared a mistrial in the case against a former Hendry County deputy, charged with excessive force and falsifying official records.

Tyler Williams went to trial last week for the federal charges. After just three days, the jury deliberated.

By the fourth day, they handed the court a note saying they were deadlocked, so the judge declared a mistrial.

Williams is accused of slamming a detained man to the ground, who hit his chin on the asphalt and lost consciousness.

Investigators say Williams lied on a report, saying he feared the suspect might have had a weapon.

The case will go in front of another jury on Dec. 16.

RELATED COVERAGE: Fired Hendry deputy who was also FMPD cop faces federal excessive force charges