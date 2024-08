FORT MYERS, Fla. — Have you seen this 11-year-old boy?

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says they need the public's help in finding Pedro Simon Luis.

Deputies say he is 4'5, weighs about 75 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.

Pedro was last seen Sunday night leaving his home in the 400 block of Fairfax Drive in Fort Myers to go see a friend, but has yet to return.

If you have any information as to where he could be, please contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 239-477-1000.