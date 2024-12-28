Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown Fort Myers

Actions

Man assaulted during a mugging in Fort Myers by several men

FMPD
Fort Myers Police Department
FMPD
Posted
and last updated

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a mugging assault near Palm Ave and Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.

Police say the incident occurred just before 2am Saturday morning, when a male victim stated he was walking a moped towards his home, when he was approached by several males and robbed of the moped and cash. He was then struck by an object causing a laceration.

Officers were able to locate the moped nearby along the side of a house.

A search was conducted, but no suspects were located.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

FMPD says the investigation remains active.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood