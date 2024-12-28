Man assaulted during a mugging in Fort Myers by several men

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a mugging assault near Palm Ave and Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.

Police say the incident occurred just before 2am Saturday morning, when a male victim stated he was walking a moped towards his home, when he was approached by several males and robbed of the moped and cash. He was then struck by an object causing a laceration.

Officers were able to locate the moped nearby along the side of a house.

A search was conducted, but no suspects were located.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

FMPD says the investigation remains active.