Man arrested after fleeing a traffic stop in Lee County

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A driver was arrested Saturday morning after fleeing a traffic stop by Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says they conducted a traffic stop at State Route 82 and Michigan Avenue in Lee County. The driver initially pulled over on the shoulder then accelerated and fled.

After a short pursuit, the vehicle exited the roadway and crashed into the tree line on the southbound on-ramp to I-75 near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The driver then fled on foot a short distance before he was caught.

The man is charged with fleeing and eluding and drug possession.