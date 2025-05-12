LIFE IN PRISON: Men sentenced for fatal stabbing at El Patron nightclub

DOWNTOWN FORT MYES, Fla. — Two men will spend the rest of their lives in prison for the fatal stabbing of Juan Gomez Medina.

In March 2024, Fort Myers Police arrested Jacinto Lopez Sanchez and Domingo Rudy Velasco Ostuma for murder.

Sanchez and Ostuma were convicted in March 2025 for second-degree murder. Prosecutors say they attacked Medina and chased him down in the parking lot of El Patron Nightclub in Fort Myers.

Hear the victim's brother in court before the sentence:

Before sentencing on Monday, Medina's brother spoke in court about the impact this has had on his family.

"I miss my brother a lot — he's no longer with me," he said through a translator. "They way he was killed is unacceptable...the two kids that killed my brother, I would like to see them sentenced to life."

That is exactly what the judge did on Monday.

Prosecutors say Medina and the men, later determined to be roommates, did not know each other.