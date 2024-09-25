Lee County opening two safe havens ahead of Helene

Ahead of impacts of Hurricane Helene, Lee County Public Safety Director Benjamin Abes has announced that the emergency operations center is practically open and two safe havens will be opened at 3pm Wednesday. These are for people that don’t feel comfortable in their housing situation during the storm and are not shelters.

These safe havens are located at the North Fort Myers Recreation Center and the Estero Recreation Center. These locations will remain open throughout the day on Thursday.

Lee County said no shelters will be opened at this time as well as evacuations. The county will be offering transportation to these safe havens via Lee Trans.