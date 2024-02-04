Lee County NAACP says FBI opened investigation into FMPD December deadly shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Friday, the Lee County NAACP said they spoke with the Fort Myers Federal Bureau of Investigations about the Fort Myers Police Department involved deadly shooting of Christopher Jordan December first.

The NAACP said they asked the FBI to open an investigation on the deadly shooting, and according to the Lee County NAACP the FBI did.

Fox 4 reached out to the the FBI and State Attorneys Office for confirmation on whether they opened an investigation, but we have yet to hear back.

FMPD fatally shot Jordan on December 1 after he allegedly brandished a gun at officers while he was barricaded inside his home on Stella Street.

In January, the NAACP said they received an anonymous letter claiming to have more information about the shooting.

Fox 4 has not been able to independently verify the authenticity of the letter or the claims made inside.

Sarah Wilson works with the Lee County NAACP, and said they won't stop the fight for justice for Jordan's death.

She said, "We want all eyes on this. Unfortunately, many of us don't trust the state of Florida to investigate this properly or our local police, so we are seeking federal intervention… We will continue to go to any door that we can to ask for—to demand justice for Chris's unjust death."

She also said the NAACP plans to wear white to the Fort Myers City Council meeting Monday at 4:30p.m. and asks the community to join them as they ask for answers on what happened two months ago.

