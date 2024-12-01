Man arrested for breaking into home, stabbing woman while she was asleep in Tice

UPDATE:

The Lee County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested 33 year old Bonnier Jose Sarmiento Lanza after he broke into a home and stabbed a woman inside.

LCSO say the incident occurred around 1:20am Sunday morning on the 300 block of New York Drive. When deputies arrived, they located a female inside the home with multiple stab wounds. They provided medical assistance to her while the Lee County Sheriff's Office drone unit took to the sky to locate the fleeing suspect.

Lanza was located one street away, still with the weapon. Deputies were able to detain him without incident.

Deputies would later learn as part of their investigation that Lanza broke into the victim's home and began hitting and stabbing her in multiple times, while she was asleep. Lanza also hit another person inside the home. LCSO also notes that suspect and victim are known to each other.

Lanza has been charged with two counts of burglary with battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The victim was transported an are hospital in stable condition.

ORIGINAL STORY:

