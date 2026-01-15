FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers Beach man charged with manslaughter in the accidental shooting death of his friend appeared in court Wednesday, where a judge set his bond at $500,000.

WATCH: Fox 4's Eric Lovelace brings us into the courtroom:

Judge sets $500,000 bond for man charged in Fort Myers Beach shooting death

Carlos Gonzalez, along with his family, sat in the Lee County courtroom as both sides argued whether he should be granted bond for the manslaughter charge.

Lee County deputies say Gonzalez admitted to accidentally shooting his friend on Sunday but waited 10 minutes before calling 911.

Deputy Adam Linn, who responded to the scene, testified that deputies could smell alcohol on Gonzalez when they arrived at the home.

Linn replied affirmatively when asked if Gonzalez appeared to be under the influence at the time.

Linn provided detailed testimony about the victim's injuries, explaining the bullet's path through the victim's body.

"It went through his right lung, and then into his heart, and then it was recovered in the left side of his chest," Linn said.

Gonzalez's son took the stand in his father's defense, speaking about his character and their relationship.

"He was very supportive in terms of guiding me," the son testified.

John Barranco, Gonzalez's business partner of more than 20 years, also testified on his behalf, describing their close relationship.

The victim's family was not present in the courtroom, but Deputy Linn testified they were not opposed to Gonzalez receiving bond.

The state argued that Gonzalez could potentially be dangerous to himself or others, while his attorney disagreed, citing his lack of criminal history.

After hearing arguments, the judge decided to set bond but emphasized it needed to be substantial.

"The bond does need to be significant, so I'm going to set the bond at $500,000," the judge said.

Gonzalez is scheduled to return to court on February 9.

