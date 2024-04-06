'GENTLE GIANT': Dunbar High grad, NBA player and youth advocate remembered

FORT MYERS, Fla. — April 5th marks a significant day in the heart of Fort Myers as the city commemorates Walt Wesley Day. This day celebrates the life and legacy of a remarkable individual who left an indelible mark on both the local community and the world stage.

Walt Wesley's journey began right here in Fort Myers, where he walked the halls of Dunbar High School before heading to the University of Kansas to further his education and athletic career.

Walt stood at 6’11, making his mark in the NBA with notable teams including the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Beyond his achievements on the court, Walt's dedication extended to coaching division basketball for 25 years.

As April 5th unfolded this year, the city gathered at Mount Olive Church -Walt's cherished home church - to pay tribute during his homegoing service.

The service celebrated Walt’s legacy, with some of his favorite gospel songs and profound reflections on his life.

Walt Wesley's contributions extended far beyond the basketball court. When he returned to Southwest Florida, he worked hard to support youth in the Dunbar community - supporting children at STARS Complex and through the Police Athletic League.

In honoring Walt's memory, family, loved ones, and fraternity brothers from Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated joined together to celebrate his life at Mt. Olive Church in Fort Myers.